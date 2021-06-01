Nuggets Trading Down 15.8% Over Last Week (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $7,834.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00064031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.03 or 0.00293382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00189155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.12 or 0.01029633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

Buying and Selling Nuggets

