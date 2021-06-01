NuShares (NSR) Trading Down 30.3% Over Last 7 Days

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One NuShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NuShares has a market cap of $637,371.83 and $12.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NuShares has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00032008 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000800 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,159,236,813 coins and its circulating supply is 5,831,586,643 coins. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

