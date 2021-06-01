Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,172 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nutanix worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $85,007.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $32,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,479,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTNX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutanix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Nutanix stock opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.71. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $35.58.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. As a group, analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

