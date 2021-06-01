Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.83

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$76.83 and last traded at C$76.79, with a volume of 698752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$74.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTR. TD Securities increased their target price on Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Nutrien to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CSFB set a C$53.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.78 billion and a PE ratio of 57.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.47.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.4099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.54%.

About Nutrien (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

