NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 257,800 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the April 29th total of 193,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NUVSF opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.52.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.20 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.97.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

