NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Cap of $635.68 Million

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. NXM has a market capitalization of $635.68 million and approximately $10,368.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $99.10 or 0.00273532 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00083430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00021329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.28 or 0.01013727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,573.10 or 0.09862137 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,916,096 coins and its circulating supply is 6,414,378 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.