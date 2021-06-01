Nyerium (NYEX) Trading Down 60.3% This Week

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Nyerium has a market cap of $60,071.21 and $57.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 60.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,950,885 coins and its circulating supply is 33,066,258 coins. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

