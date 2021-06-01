Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

OAS opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $89.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

