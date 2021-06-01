Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OAS. Truist started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Shares of OAS traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.02. The company had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,493. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $89.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after buying an additional 2,277,027 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,390,000. Western Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,599,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $58,904,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,946,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

