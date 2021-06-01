OAX Hits Market Cap of $16.34 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OAX has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $16.34 million and approximately $14.27 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00082904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $378.63 or 0.01034785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,648.52 or 0.09971379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00092155 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

