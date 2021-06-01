OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 201,600 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the April 29th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $209.00 on Tuesday. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $209.00 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.60.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

