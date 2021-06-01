Observer (OBSR) Trading 17% Lower This Week

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Observer has a total market cap of $34.23 million and approximately $116,262.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00083617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.67 or 0.01020976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.37 or 0.09772001 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.