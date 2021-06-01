Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

OBCI stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59. Ocean Bio-Chem has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 6.89.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 28.14%.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

