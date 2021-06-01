Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Hits $0.61 on Major Exchanges

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $264.59 million and approximately $29.70 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001663 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00129953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00083704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00020519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.34 or 0.01015487 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.24 or 0.09813390 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 434,026,837 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.