Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) Insider Purchases £21,260 in Stock

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) insider Caroline Foulger acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,063 ($13.89) per share, with a total value of £21,260 ($27,776.33).

Shares of OCN stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,087 ($14.20). 23,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,045. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 944.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 860.77. Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 568 ($7.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,089.80 ($14.24). The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £384.40 million and a PE ratio of 13.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Ocean Wilsons’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Ocean Wilsons’s payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

