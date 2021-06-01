Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Up to $14.27

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.27, but opened at $15.16. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 2,215 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 3.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $630,301.50. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OII. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth $509,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Oceaneering International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 24,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 198.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 106,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

