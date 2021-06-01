OctoFi (OCTO) One Day Volume Hits $492,683.00

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for $17.02 or 0.00046853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a market cap of $13.57 million and $492,683.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OctoFi has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00083114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00020771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.60 or 0.01017625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.94 or 0.09796179 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,615 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

