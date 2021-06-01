Oddo Bhf Begins Coverage on Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF)

Equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

JDEPF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Jde Peets currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDEPF remained flat at $$39.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. Jde Peets has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45.

