Oddo Bhf Upgrades Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) to Neutral

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SEYMF stock remained flat at $$16.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

