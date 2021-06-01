Oddz (ODDZ) Price Up 14.9% This Week

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, Oddz has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $10.55 million and $355,007.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00061406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.51 or 0.00300270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.01 or 0.00190957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.88 or 0.01001389 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

