ODUWA Achieves Market Cap of $1.86 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001210 BTC on popular exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $14.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,716.41 or 1.00096909 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00038557 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00012533 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00084449 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001104 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

