OKCash Price Reaches $0.0341 on Exchanges (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and $4,553.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,658.14 or 1.00186358 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00038646 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00013097 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00089902 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001136 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 81,244,554 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

