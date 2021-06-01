Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.55

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 1430034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

In other news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $44,521 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 228,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 194,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 87,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 23,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

