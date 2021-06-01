Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $12,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,101,000 after acquiring an additional 127,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,381,000 after purchasing an additional 53,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,832,000 after purchasing an additional 84,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,029,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,158,000 after purchasing an additional 75,303 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $140,224.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OLLI opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

