OLO (NYSE:OLO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

OLO (NYSE:OLO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.90 million-$34.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.75 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE:OLO opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.59. OLO has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $35.48.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OLO will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

