Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $5.40 on Major Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $5.40 or 0.00014796 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $3.04 million and $2,618.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omni has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.88 or 0.00501037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,217 coins and its circulating supply is 562,901 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

