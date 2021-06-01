Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.13. Omnitek Engineering shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 8,500 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.

About Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, new natural gas engines, and complementary products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquid petroleum gas; and natural gas engines and components, as well as high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters.

