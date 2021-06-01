OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.17

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.17 and last traded at $59.14, with a volume of 979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 131,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 35,511 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

