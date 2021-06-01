Ontology Price Hits $1.09 on Major Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 1st. Ontology has a total market cap of $944.06 million and $215.66 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00003015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00073041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00048399 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.29 or 0.00279089 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00042828 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008486 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 862,599,654 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

