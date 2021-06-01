Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Ravi Narula Sells 4,750 Shares

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $84,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Ravi Narula also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 9th, Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of Ooma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $164,532.50.
OOMA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 127,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,968. The stock has a market cap of $450.29 million, a PE ratio of -161.42 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma, Inc. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $19.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,783,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,266,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,517,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after buying an additional 163,248 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,183,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,762,000 after buying an additional 200,685 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 748,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 679,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after buying an additional 82,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on OOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
Ooma Company Profile
Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.
