Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Ravi Narula Sells 4,750 Shares

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $84,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ravi Narula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of Ooma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $164,532.50.

OOMA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 127,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,968. The stock has a market cap of $450.29 million, a PE ratio of -161.42 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma, Inc. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $19.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. Equities analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,783,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,266,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,517,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after buying an additional 163,248 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,183,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,762,000 after buying an additional 200,685 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 748,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 679,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after buying an additional 82,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

