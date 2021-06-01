Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,655 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 2.15% of Ooma worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $132,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,254.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 128,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $321,875 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ooma stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $450.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.75 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OOMA. B. Riley raised their price target on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

