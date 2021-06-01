Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 13,832 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 134.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Bank grew its position in Nutrien by 650.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.10.

NTR opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average of $53.53. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

