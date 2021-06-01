Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 6,513 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 104.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after buying an additional 2,069,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after buying an additional 1,008,473 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,784,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 485,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,872,000 after acquiring an additional 304,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRU stock opened at $106.97 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $108.56. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.