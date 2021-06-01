Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 667 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $192.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.21 and a 200-day moving average of $162.32. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $109.72 and a 52 week high of $197.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.67.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

