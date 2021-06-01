Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,745,448,000 after buying an additional 49,754 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Seagen by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 520,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,331,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $155.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.87. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.36.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGEN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.36.

In other Seagen news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $148,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,703 shares of company stock worth $10,225,948 over the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

