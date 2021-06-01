Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,160 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.05.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -585.46 and a beta of 2.57. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

