Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $228.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.70 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.55. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

