Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VNQ stock opened at $99.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $100.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.79.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

