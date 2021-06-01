Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,642 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 67,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.