Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 177.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,723 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.18.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $121.20 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at $46,934,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

