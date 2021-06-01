Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 289,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after buying an additional 2,335,739 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Insiders sold a total of 739,092 shares of company stock worth $32,309,114 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FNF shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

