Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon stock opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

