Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 163.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WGO opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.59. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

