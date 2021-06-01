Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SEA by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,407,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SEA by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,228,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,631 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in SEA by 1,455.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $317,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in SEA by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,905,002 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $379,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $253.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $129.64 billion, a PE ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

