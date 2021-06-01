Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,318 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $199,007,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 806.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,239,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,704,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,138.50.

BHP stock opened at $74.11 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.52 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.