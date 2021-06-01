Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after buying an additional 3,412,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,077,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 548.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,676,000 after purchasing an additional 390,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 513,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,875,000 after purchasing an additional 325,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,650 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.