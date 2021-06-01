Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Yext worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Yext by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lowered their price target on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,163,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,707,887.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $39,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 155,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,962 in the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 47.62% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

