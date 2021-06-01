Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

