Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,456 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $118.18 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $58.02 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 2.25.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
