Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,456 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.82.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $118.18 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $58.02 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 2.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

