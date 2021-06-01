Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,883 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

PDD stock opened at $124.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.10 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.91 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.78.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

